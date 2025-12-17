Top 10 Special Teams Plays of 2025
Published on December 17, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video
The Top 10 Special Teams plays from the 2025 CFL season are here. A countdown of the most jaw-dropping moments that rose above the rest and etched their names into the season's highlight reel.
