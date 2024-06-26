Top 10 Plays by a Canadian So Far: CFL
June 26, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video
In celebration of Canada Day, these are the top 10 plays of the 2024 CFL season by a Canadian player so far
Check out the Canadian Football League Statistics
