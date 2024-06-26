Sports stats



Canadian Football League

Top 10 Plays by a Canadian So Far: CFL

June 26, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video


In celebration of Canada Day, these are the top 10 plays of the 2024 CFL season by a Canadian player so far
Check out the Canadian Football League Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...

Canadian Football League Stories from June 26, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.


Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central