Top 10 Countdown - Stockton Ports Pink Night Kicks off 2024 Promotional Schedule

Stockton, Calif. - The Stockton Ports are excited to announce their annual Pink Night, presented by Dignity Health St. Joseph's Medical Center, to kick off their 2024 promotional schedule slated for Saturday, July 13th at 7:05 PM. Pink Night is ranked 10th as part of the top 10 promotional countdown the Ports will be featuring for the next two weeks.

"What better way to kick off our promotional schedule release with such a long-lasting tradition of Pink Night," said Ports General Manager Jordan Feneck. "We have so many great promotions for the 2024 season that we're excited to share with our fans as we continue to provide affordable, family fun for the Stockton community."

Festivities will include post-game fireworks, a Pink Night player jersey auction, a silent auction, and more. Proceeds from the auctions, in addition to $1 from every ticket sold, will benefit St. Joseph's Medical Center's Cancer Institute. Since its inaugural year in 2007, The Ports have donated roughly $90,000 to St. Joseph's Medical Center's breast health services.

Single-game tickets for Pink Night will be sold at a later time.

Pink Night will be part of the Ports' 10-game mini plan. 10-game mini plan packages are on sale now starting at $180 by going to stocktonports.com/tickets/miniplans.

Season tickets along with mini plans for the 2024 season are on sale now by going to stocktonports.com or by calling 209-644-1900 today.

