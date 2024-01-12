Top 10 Countdown - 6. Asparagus Night, Hats off to Health Care, and Bucket Hat Giveaway Highlight Saturday, April 20thÂ

January 12, 2024 - California League (CalL) - Stockton Ports News Release







Stockton, Calif. - The Stockton Ports are excited to announce that Asparagus Night, Hats Off to Healthcare Night, and bucket hat giveaway will be back on the promotional calendar for the 2024 season. The game is scheduled for Saturday, April 20th and will also be part of the Ports' 10-Game mini plan package.

"Asparagus has a special place in the heart of all members of the Stockton community, and we are always excited to host Asparagus Night at the ballpark," said Ports General Manager Jordan Feneck. "It is great to see the community rally together in support of Stockton, the asparagus capital of the world."

It will also be Little League Night, presented by Amy L. Scriven DDS, where little leagues will be encouraged to come out to the ballpark and enjoy a pre-game parade.

This season, the Ports will not wear asparagus themed jerseys and will instead wear their navy-blue dock-themed jersey's. However, there will still be plenty of asparagus activations including food, on-field, and more.

The bucket hat giveaway will embrace the asparagus ties for the Stockton community as the Ports will feature a reversible asparagus themed bucket hat giveaway. One side will display the Ports bat rope and asparagus logo with the base of it white while the other side will be navy blue with a variety of the Ports different logos in a neon green color.

Health care workers will be encouraged to enjoy a night at the ballpark and will be offered a special ticket offer along with recognition pre-game with a parade as well.

The night will be concluded with a fireworks show post-game.

Single-game tickets for Asparagus Night, Hats Off to Healthcare Night, and the bucket hat giveaway will be sold at a later time.

10-game mini plan packages are on sale now starting at $180 by going to stocktonports.com/tickets/miniplans. The 10-game plan features a ticket, parking, and a meal to the 10 biggest games which include nine giveaway nights, seven firework shows, and a hat upon purchase.

Season tickets along with mini plans for the 2024 season are on sale now by going to stocktonports.com or by calling 209-644-1900 today.

