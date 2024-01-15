Top 10 Countdown - 5. Agricultural Night and Lunch Box Giveaway Scheduled for July 27th

Stockton, Calif. - The Stockton Ports are excited to announce that Agricultural Night and the Lunch Box Giveaway are slated to return for the 2024 season. The game is scheduled for Saturday, July 27th and will also be part of the Ports' 10-Game mini plan package.

"Agriculture is leaned on in the San Joaquin community and we want to show support and recognize those who provide immensely for us," said Ports Assistant General Manager Chris Zavaglia." Our lunch box giveaway was a huge hit last season and look forward to providing fans with a one of kind Ports edition for the 2024 season."

The lunch box giveaway will showcase a Stockton Ports jersey, a unique spin off to one's typical lunch box. It will be a replica of the Ports home jersey's, presented by the San Joaquin County Probation Department.

The night will be concluded with post-game fireworks.

Single-game tickets for Agricultural Night and the lunch box giveaway will be sold at a later time.

10-game mini plan packages are on sale now starting at $180 by going to stocktonports.com/tickets/miniplans. The 10-game plan features a ticket, parking, and a meal to the 10 biggest games which include nine giveaway nights, seven firework shows, and a hat upon purchase.

Season tickets along with mini plans for the 2024 season are on sale now by going to stocktonports.com or by calling 209-644-1900 today.

