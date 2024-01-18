Top 10 Countdown - 2. Alumni Night, Little League Night, Duffle Bag Giveaway, and Post-Game Firework Show Highlight Saturday, May 18th

Stockton, Calif. - The Stockton Ports are excited to announce that Alumni Night and Little League Night will be back on the promotional calendar for the 2024 season. The game is scheduled for May 18th and will include a Duffle Bag Giveaway and a post-game firework show. Alumni and Little League Night will also be part of the Ports' 5 and 10 Game mini plan package.

"Hosting Alumni Night in unison with Little League Night is a very cool feeling." said Ports General Manager Jordan Feneck. "Getting to see the past, present, and future of baseball all come together to support their love for the game is an experience definitely worth seeing. We look forward to hosting former Ports as well as potential future Ports cheer on the current roster."

The Duffle Bag giveaway is new for the 2024 season and will feature a red, blue, black, and grey colored camo print with the Port's primary logo on the front pocket of the bag.

It will also be Little League Night, presented by Amy L. Scriven DDS, where little leagues will be encouraged to come out to the ballpark and enjoy a pre-game parade.

Single-game tickets for Alumni and Little League Night featuring a duffle bag giveaway will be sold at a later time.

5-game mini plan packages are on sale now starting at $100 while 10-game mini plan packages are starting at $180 by going to stocktonports.com/tickets/miniplans. The 5 and 10-game plan features a ticket, parking, and a meal to the 5 and 10 biggest games and a hat upon purchase.

Season tickets along with mini plans for the 2024 season are on sale now by going to stocktonports.com or by calling 209-644-1900 today.

