Top 10 Countdown - 1. Fourth of July Top Promotion of 2024, Ports Release Entire Promotional Schedule

Stockton, Calif. - Baseball is around the corner and almost back in the 209! The 2024 promotional schedule is officially out with crazy, exciting theme nights and giveaways slated for a fun-filled season. From specialty jerseys to fireworks every Saturday, you won't want to miss this jam-packed calendar and affordable family fun at Banner Island Ballpark in 2024.

Mark your calendars for the following thrilling theme nights in 2024!

Opening Weekend

The season kicks off with a bang on Opening Weekend April 5th where fans can enjoy a magnet schedule giveaway on Opening Night with post-game fireworks. Faith Night follows on Saturday where the first 1,000 fans will walk away with a cross-body belt bag and enjoy post-game fireworks.

Space Jam Night, Basketball Jersey Giveaway

The first one or the second one - which is your favorite? New to the promotional calendar for 2024, fans will experience Space Jam Night on Friday, April 19th for the first time with the first 1,000 fans receiving a Space Jam themed basketball jersey, presented by JB Air.

Luau Night and Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway

Embrace the luau themed night in fashion with yet another Hawaiian shirt giveaway! Back for the third straight season, the Hawaiian shirt is back by popular demand scheduled for Friday, May 3rd with a luau twist to it with Hawaiian food all night long and entertainment before and during the game.

Alumni Night and Duffle Bag Giveaway

What better way to celebrate our alumni with a night dedicated to former Ports who have played with current and future stars in the making. The first 1,000 fans will also be able to walk away with a duffle bag giveaway on Saturday, May 18th in celebration of the night and have a chance for some autographs from former Ports.

Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond

The Ports will showcase their uniforms featuring the Marvel-designed logo on Saturday, June 8th and end the night with fireworks. Fans won't want to miss the Marvel activations throughout the night from food, to costume contests, in-game activities, and more.

Fourth of July Celebration

What better way to spend your fourth and watch fireworks than at a baseball game? Better yet, at Banner Island Ballpark for THE biggest fireworks show in Stockton. Come celebrate America's independence on Thursday, July 4th with the Ports!

Christmas in July

Santa's coming back to town - during the summer! After a huge success in 2023, Christmas in July is back on the promotional calendar for 2024, presented by Prevail, and will feature a special Peanuts themed Christmas Jersey that will be worn from Thursday, July 25th through Sunday, July 28th.

Bay Area Baseball Weekend

To celebrate and honor all bay area baseball fans, the Ports will host their Bay Area Baseball weekend to invite all bay area fans out to the ballpark (yes, even Giants fans), to round out the season in fashion. The Ports will be wearing specialty jerseys all weekend long and will have giveaways on both Friday, August 30th and Saturday, August 31st, presented by the The Law Office of Jacob Loyal Benguerel.

Specialty Jerseys

Specialty jerseys make everyone happy, and their closet too! There will be four opportunities to walk away with a specialty jersey in 2024.

Marvel's Defender of the Diamond Jersey - Saturday, June 8th

Pink Night Jersey - Saturday, July 13th

Christmas in July - Sunday, July 28th

Bay Area Baseball Weekend - Sunday, September 1st

Giveaways

Giveaways make every game better and why not have a ton? With 15 giveaways on tap for the 2024 season, including several new ones, you won't want to miss out on one of kind giveaways that will make your shelf happy at home. Stay tuned - more to be announced!

Bucket Hat Giveaway - Saturday, April 20

Karate Splash Bobblehead Giveaway | Friday, May 31

Bobblehead Giveaway - Friday, June 28

Rally Towel Giveaway | Thursday, July 4

Tumbler Giveaway - Friday, July 26

Lunch Box Giveaway - Saturday, July 27

Yacht Hat Giveaway - Friday, August 9

Replica Jersey Giveaway - Friday, August 30

Bobblehead Giveaway - Saturday, August 31

Postgame Fireworks

Postgame fireworks are back every Saturday night in 2024.

Friday, April 5

Saturday, April 6

Saturday, April 20

Saturday, May 4

Saturday, May 18

Saturday, June 1

Saturday, June 8

Saturday, June 29

Thursday, July 4

Saturday, July 6

Saturday, July 13

Saturday, July 27

Saturday, August 10

Saturday, August 31

Season tickets along with mini plans for the 2024 season are on sale now. For more information, head to stocktonports.com or call 209-644-1900 today.

