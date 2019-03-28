Tony Calderone Makes Return to Steelheads from Texas Stars

March 28, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release





BOISE, Idaho - Forward Tony Calderone has returned to the Idaho Steelheads on assignment by the Dallas Stars (NHL) from the Texas Stars (AHL), Steelheads Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Neil Graham announced Thursday.

Calderone, 24, has played in 33 games with AHL Texas this season, posting five goals and five assists for 10 points with one game-winning goal. The Trenton, Mich., native makes his third stint with the Steelheads this season, owning six goals and eight assists for 14 points through 18 games with two power play goals and coming off a four-game point streak in his most recent trip to Idaho. He recorded one assist in his ECHL debut on Nov. 7, 2018 against Tulsa and scored his first ECHL goal on Nov. 30, 2018 over Jacksonville. Calderone was signed to a two-year, entry-level contract with the Dallas Stars on Apr. 9, 2018.

The Steelheads and Rush pick up their series again on Friday, Mar. 29 at 7:10 p.m. at CenturyLink Arena.

Tickets for the 2019 U.S. Bank Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by SmileDirectClub, will be available in the coming weeks, so follow idahosteelheads.com to see when tickets go on sale. Single-game tickets and ticket packages are available for the rest of the 2018-19 season. Contact the Idaho Steelheads at 208-383-0080 for more information or log on to idahosteelheads.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 28, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.