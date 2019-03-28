ECHL Transactions - March 28
March 28, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, March 28, 2019:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Adirondack:
Carter Struthers, D
Hans Gorowsky, F
Indy:
Braden Hellems, D
Craig Puffer, F
Newfoundland:
Tyler Mayea, D
Wichita:
Shane Walsh, F
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Maine:
Zeb Knutson, F from Indy
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Carter Struthers, D activated from Injured Reserve
Florida:
Add Kyle Torres, G added as EBUG (a.m.)
Delete Kyle Torres, G released as EBUG (p.m.)
Add Mitch Vandergunst, F activated from reserve [3/27]
Delete Philippe Hudon, F placed on reserve [3/27]
Greenville:
Add Daniel Perez, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Trevor Owens, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Kamerin Nault, F activated from reserve
Delete Erik Robichaud, F placed on reserve
Delete Daniel Perez, F placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Tony Calderone, F assigned from Texas by Dallas
Delete Connor Chatham, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/28)
Jacksonville:
Add Alexis D'Aoust, F assigned by Manitoba
Add David Broll, F activated from reserve
Delete Chris Rygus, D placed on reserve
Delete Tanner Jaillet, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/5)
Newfoundland:
Add Gabriel Gagne, F assigned from Toronto (AHL) by Toronto (NHL)
Add Sam Jardine, D assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Norfolk:
Add Mitch Hall, D signed contract, released from ATO
Delete Brant Sherwood, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/28)
Toledo:
Add Marcus Crawford, D assigned by Grand Rapids
Delete Marcus Crawford, D placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Kyle Rhodes, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Tommy Mele, F activated from reserve
Delete Alex Dostie, F recalled to San Diego by Anaheim
Delete Jared Thomas, F recalled by San Diego
Wheeling:
Add Jack MacNee, D signed ATO, added to active roster
Add Phil Johansson, D activated from reserve
Delete Mike Fazio, F placed on reserve
Worcester:
Add Nick Sorkin, F returned from loan to Binghamton
Delete Tommy Kelley, F placed on reserve
Delete Evan Buitenhuis, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/10)
