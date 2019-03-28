ECHL Transactions - March 28

March 28, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, March 28, 2019:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Adirondack:

Carter Struthers, D

Hans Gorowsky, F

Indy:

Braden Hellems, D

Craig Puffer, F

Newfoundland:

Tyler Mayea, D

Wichita:

Shane Walsh, F

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Maine:

Zeb Knutson, F from Indy

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Carter Struthers, D activated from Injured Reserve

Florida:

Add Kyle Torres, G added as EBUG (a.m.)

Delete Kyle Torres, G released as EBUG (p.m.)

Add Mitch Vandergunst, F activated from reserve [3/27]

Delete Philippe Hudon, F placed on reserve [3/27]

Greenville:

Add Daniel Perez, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Trevor Owens, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Kamerin Nault, F activated from reserve

Delete Erik Robichaud, F placed on reserve

Delete Daniel Perez, F placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Tony Calderone, F assigned from Texas by Dallas

Delete Connor Chatham, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/28)

Jacksonville:

Add Alexis D'Aoust, F assigned by Manitoba

Add David Broll, F activated from reserve

Delete Chris Rygus, D placed on reserve

Delete Tanner Jaillet, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/5)

Newfoundland:

Add Gabriel Gagne, F assigned from Toronto (AHL) by Toronto (NHL)

Add Sam Jardine, D assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Norfolk:

Add Mitch Hall, D signed contract, released from ATO

Delete Brant Sherwood, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/28)

Toledo:

Add Marcus Crawford, D assigned by Grand Rapids

Delete Marcus Crawford, D placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Kyle Rhodes, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Tommy Mele, F activated from reserve

Delete Alex Dostie, F recalled to San Diego by Anaheim

Delete Jared Thomas, F recalled by San Diego

Wheeling:

Add Jack MacNee, D signed ATO, added to active roster

Add Phil Johansson, D activated from reserve

Delete Mike Fazio, F placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Nick Sorkin, F returned from loan to Binghamton

Delete Tommy Kelley, F placed on reserve

Delete Evan Buitenhuis, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/10)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 28, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.