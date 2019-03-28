Desmond Bergin Released from PTO with Binghamton

March 28, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release





GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that defenseman Desmond Bergin has been released from his PTO with the American Hockey League's Binghamton Devils.

Bergin, 26, skated in 10 games for the Devils as he collected two assists, his first career AHL points. The stint was his fourth in the American League this season after previously playing under a trio of PTO's, two with the Providence Bruins and one with the Milwaukee Admirals. The Natick, MA native has appeared in a combined 18 AHL contests this season, registering two points, 4 PIM and a minus-two rating.

The Harvard University product is in his second year with Adirondack where he has accumulated 20 points (7g-13a) in 32 ECHL games so far this season. Bergin's 0.63 points-per-game average leads all Thunder blueliners this year. The 5-foot-11 defenseman returns to the Thunder as they make a final push towards the Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by Smile Direct Club. Bergin has ECHL playoff experience as he posted seven points (1g-6a) in 11 postseason games last season.

The Thunder are entering a three-in-three this weekend, beginning with Pucks For Paws tomorrow evening at Cool Insuring Arena against the Brampton Beast. Adirondack will then play a home-and-home with the Maine Mariners to cap off the weekend. For the latest Thunder news, be sure to follow the team on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @ECHLThunder.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 28, 2019

Desmond Bergin Released from PTO with Binghamton - Adirondack Thunder

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.