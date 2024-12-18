Tonight's Takeaways: Hat Tricks Held up by New Jersey in Weekday Loss

December 18, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







Danbury has not had luck on their side for the past two games including tonight's loss to New Jersey. The Hat Tricks would register one goal and one fight through 60 minutes on Tuesday, to make the season series against the Titans 0-2-0-0.

Missed Opportunities

Several shots would be rebounded off of Titans goaltender Charlie Mistretta, of which Danbury seemed to not be able to capitalize on. The big opportunities they missed came in their only two power plays of the night in the final period. Both would come and go, even though these could have tied the game and potentially led to a win.

O'Hara Drops Gloves

For the first time as a Hat Trick, Gavin O'Hara dropped the gloves in a tilt with Titans forward Lachlan Haegar. Although O'Hara didn't get his footing fully set, he still got a few good hits in before they were separated.

Next Game

The Hat Tricks finish their month-long road trip in Johnstown with a two game set this weekend. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. on Friday, December 20 and 7:00 p.m. on Saturday December 21. You can stream both games on NATV and follow us on social media for game day updates, interviews, exclusive content, and more.

