Hat Tricks Bested by Titans in Tuesday Tilt

December 18, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







The Hat Tricks did not produce the desired result from their weekday trip to Jersey. Despite a donnybrook between Hat Tricks defenseman Gavin O'Hara and Titans forward Lachlan Haegar, and a goal from forward Alexis Billequey, the team could not get themselves on the upper hand through 60.

There seemed to be a lot of promise in the opening frame for Danbury. Forward Alexis Billequey would grab his first Hat Tricks goal (ninth of the season) just 5:14 into the contest. Following this goal, the Titans would grab their first goal of the night, only 2:21 later. Although New Jersey would tuck one more in before the end of the first 20, yet Hat Tricks d-man Gavin O'Hara and Titans forward Lachlan Haegar would drop the gloves with 7:15 remaining in said period. The second period saw Titans defenseman J.P. Saddy grab the third and final goal of the night for New Jersey. The second period featured no penalties, yet the third period saw Danbury get their only two power play opportunities of the night.

Danbury heads back down to Johnstown to close out their month-long road trip on Friday, December 20 and Saturday, December 21. Puck drops on Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. You can stream both games on NATV and follow us on social media for game day updates, interviews, exclusive content, and more.

