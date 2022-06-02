Tonight's Game Postponed

Tonight's (6/2) game has been postponed due to heavy rain and impending weather. The game will be made up on Saturday, June 4 as part of a doubleheader starting at 5:15 p.m. with gates opening at 4:30 p.m. Both games will be seven innings and tickets for Saturday's game will be good for both games of the doubleheader. The second game will start approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first.

Tickets from tonight's game are exchangeable for any remaining 2022 Lookouts home game and can be exchanged by emailing the original ticket order number and the new game date to [email protected]. Exchanges are based on availability.

Tomorrow is Fireworks Friday presented by 31-W Insulation. Game time is set for 7:15 p.m.

Season tickets, 7, 14, and 21 game mini-plans, and group outings are on sale now and can be reserved by calling the Lookouts Ticket Office at 423-267-4849. The Lookouts Team Store is open for business Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fans are encouraged to check out the lineup of new gear available. Lookouts gift cards are also available through Lookouts.com.

