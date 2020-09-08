NFL, NBA, NHL stats



Tonight's Game Postponed

September 8, 2020 - American Association (AA) - Milwaukee Milkmen News Release

Tonight's game has been postponed due to weather. Action will pick back up tomorrow with a doubleheader. Anyone who has tickets can use them for any of the remaining home games
