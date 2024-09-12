Todd Reid Named New Field Manager of the Pit Spitters

Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters are excited to announce the promotion of Dr. J. Todd Reid, who will become the second Field Manager in franchise history. Known as "Coach T" by his players, Reid brings a wealth of experience, leadership, and a proven track record of success to the role, making him the ideal choice to lead the team into its next chapter.

"The moment I arrived in Traverse City six years ago, I knew it was a special place, but I had no idea the impact the organization, community and players would make on me," said Todd Reid, new Field Manager for the Pit Spitters. "For six years, the Chamberlin Family supported Josh Rebandt and I in building a team that could give players the best experience of any team in collegiate summer baseball. I am so thankful for the staff and players who have made coaching in Traverse City the best job in the world. I was incredibly humbled when General Manager Jacqueline came to me asked me to continue what we have built as the next Field Manager."

Reid has been a key figure in the Pit Spitters organization since its inception, joining the coaching staff in 2019 as the team's Bench Coach. Alongside outgoing Manager Josh Rebandt, Reid helped guide the Pit Spitters to back-to-back Northwoods League championships in 2019 and 2021, establishing the team as a powerhouse in the league. As the team's new Field Manager, Reid is poised to continue the winning tradition he helped create, while also bringing his own unique approach to the role.

Reid's coaching career spans over 25 years, with significant achievements at both the NCAA Division III and NAIA levels. He is the all-time winningest coach at both Eastern Nazarene College and Olivet Nazarene University, amassing over 500 career victories. In addition to his coaching prowess, Reid is a two-time Conference Coach of the Year, earning the honor in 2004 and 2016. His influence extends far beyond the collegiate level, having mentored dozens of players who have gone on to play professionally, including notable former Pit Spitters Luke Little, who debuted for the Chicago Cubs in 2023, Spencer Schwellenbach who debuted for the Atlanta Braves in 2024, Tommy Troy, first round draft pick for the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2023, and several others.

In 2019, Reid stepped down from his head coaching role at Olivet Nazarene University to lead the university's Sport Management and Recreation & Sports programs full-time. However, his passion for coaching led him to join the Pit Spitters, reuniting with Rebandt and continuing their successful partnership from their days at Olivet, where they led the Tigers to a conference championship and an NAIA National Tournament appearance.

In addition to his coaching and teaching responsibilities, Reid completed his Ed.D. in Global Sport Leadership at East Tennessee State University in 2023. His dissertation focused on the impact of team-building activities on college baseball teams, with a special emphasis on their correlation to both winning and the student-athlete experience. Several former Pit Spitters were instrumental in his research, further deepening his connection to the organization.

"We are thrilled to have Coach Reid step into this new role," said Pit Spitters General Manager, Jacqueline Holm. "His impact on the team has been undeniable, and we are confident that under his leadership, the Pit Spitters will continue to achieve great success both on and off the field."

