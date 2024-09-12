Stolen Bases Lead to Donation to the Boys & Girls Club of Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, WI - Each time a Fond du Lac Dock Spiders player stole a base at Herr-Baker Field this past season, Silica For Your Home pledged $50 to the Boys & Girls Club of Fond du Lac. During the 2024 season, the Dock Spiders notched 37 stolen bases at home - for a total donation of $1,850 to the Boys & Girls Club of Fond du Lac. The 2024 season marks the second season of the popular program that has supported youth in the community.

"It is great to once again support the Boys & Girls Club of Fond du Lac with the Dock Spiders stolen bases," said Silica For Your Home President Josh Schneider. "We enjoyed cheering each base swipe as the season progressed and watching our donation amount grow. The Boys & Girls Club of Fond du Lac is such a great organization that we are blessed to help our local youth and we are proud to help contribute to their continued success."

"The Boys & Girls Club of Fond du Lac is incredibly thankful for the generous support again this year from Silica For Your Home and the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders," said Boys & Girls Club of Fond du Lac Chief Executive Officer Dan Hebel. "Silica's donation through the Dock Spiders' stolen bases promotion will make a tremendous difference for the young people we serve. We are sincerely appreciative of the continued commitment to our impact on the community."

In addition to providing a donation to the Boys & Girls Club of Fond du Lac for each Dock Spiders stolen base at home this season, Silica For Your Home partnered with the Dock Spiders for their Victor Scott bobblehead giveaway in 2024. Scott was a Dock Spiders outfield from 2020-21 and tied for the overall minor league lead with 94 stolen bases in 2023 (tied with former Dock Spider Chandler Simpson). He made his Major League debut on Opening Day 2024 for St. Louis by starting in center field for the Cardinals.

