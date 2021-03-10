Titans Welcome Catcher Tanner Murphy for 2021 Season

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans Baseball Club announced today that the team has signed catcher Tanner Murphy for the 2021 Frontier League season.

Murphy, 26, last played in 2019 when he appeared in 66 games for the Frontier League champion River City Rascals. The Malden, Missouri native brings depth to the catcher position in Ottawa, alongside former World Series champion Hector Sanchez who signed in December.

"Murph is one of the best teammates I've had the privilege of managing over the course of my career," said Titans Manager Steve Brook. "He's extremely experienced behind the plate and works extensively with our pitching staff to help get the most out of each individual. He leads by example both on and off the field and will make a huge impact on our 2021 club."

Drafted by the Atlanta Braves in the fourth round in 2013, Murphy reached high-A in the Braves organization between 2013-2017. Following the 2017 season, he was traded to the San Francisco Giants, reaching triple-A in 2018.

The 26-year-old hit .221 with six home runs and 25 RBI's during the 2019 regular season. The Frontier league playoffs were very kind to Murphy, as he hit .310 with two homers and four runs driven in, racking up an eight-game hit streak in the process.

He was acquired from the Gateway Grizzlies alongside Nick Anderson on December 2nd in exchange for a player to be named later.

The Ottawa Titans are scheduled to hit the field in late Spring of 2021 playing in the Frontier League, a partner league of Major League Baseball.

