Otters Set Game Times for 2021 Season at Bosse Field

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters announced game times for the 2021 regular season home schedule at Bosse Field.

The Otters will play 48 regular season games at Bosse Field, starting with their home opening series June 1-3 against the Gateway Grizzlies.

Game times for the home season schedule are as follows:

Tuesday through Saturday are 6:35 p.m.

Sunday games from June 13 through Aug. 1 are 5:05 p.m.

Sunday games from Aug. 15 through Sept. 12 are 12:35 p.m.

Midweek day games on the Otters' schedule include June 16, June 30, and Sept. 8. The games on June 16 and 30 will be 11:05 a.m. starts against the Gateway Grizzlies and the Florence Y'alls, respectively. First pitch is at 10:05 a.m. on Sept. 8 against the Joliet Slammers.

The full promotional schedule will be released at a later date.

Season ticket packages are on sale now for the 2021 season at Historic Bosse Field.

Full and half season tickets packages are available as well as Flex 20 and 10 ticket packages.

For more information and pricing details, go to evansvilleotters.com/season-tickets. You can purchase ticket packages in-person at the Otters box office or over the phone by calling (812) 435-8686.

Do not wait and get your season ticket packages now! With the chance of limited capacity due to COVID-19 safety regulations and protocols, seating may be limited to first come first serve. Buy a season ticket package quickly, so you do not miss the return of fun and baseball to Bosse Field in 2021!

Group packages and mini ticket pack information for the 2021 season will be released in the coming weeks.

Single-game tickets will go on-sale at a later date.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up-to-date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call 812-435-8686.

