Titans Strike First in Division Series with Walk-off Win

September 5, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans celebrate win

Ottawa, ON - On the brink of defeat, the Ottawa Titans tied the game in the ninth before walking off the Québec Capitales in Game One of the Frontier League Division Series by a 2-1 final in extras on Thursday.

Making his first career Frontier League playoff start, left-hander Bryan Peña (ND, 0-0) pitched in and out of trouble over the first three innings - which included striking out the side after a leadoff double in the third inning.

In the fourth, Ruben Castro singled and stole second - setting up a go-ahead RBI single from Kyle Crowl to right - breaking the scoreless tie.

Right-hander Ryan Sandberg (ND, 0-0) dominated through the first five-plus innings - seeing just three baserunners reach. Overall, the Titans had just one base runner in scoring position over the first five frames.

After leaving with an apparent injury with one down in the sixth - Sandberg gave way to left-hander Gilberto Chu, who saw two reach with one out. However, the Titans came up empty-handed as the former Nationals prospect got a strikeout and deep fly ball to end the frame.

Peña was taken out of the game after allowing just one run over four innings of work - as the lefty walked two and punched out seven to keep it close.

Shane Gray walked two over three scoreless frames before McLain Harris escaped a jam in the eighth and Erasmo Piñales threw up a zero in the ninth.

In the ninth, the Titans got back-to-back one-out singles from Brendan O'Donnell and Jamey Smart to put the tying and winning run on. Closer Frank Moscatiello dealt a pitch in the dirt to Christian Ibarra - in which both base runners attempted to move up - seeing O'Donnell thrown out at third for the second out.

With the tying run advancing to second, Ibarra was given an intentional walk - seeing Peyton Isaacson come off the bench to connect with a game-tying RBI single to right.

Grant Larson recorded the first two outs in the tenth before taking a comebacker off the leg on an infield single from Kyle Crowl - before exiting the game with a lower-body injury. The Titans brought in rookie southpaw Jake Dixon (win, 1-0) to record the final out of the frame.

With a chance to win it in the tenth against Austin Marozas (loss, 0-1) allowed a leadoff single to right from Jackie Urbaez, who was sacrificed to second by a great bunt from Aaron Casillas.

Next, Lamar Briggs was intentionally walked before AJ Wright was beaned to load up the bags - setting up Brendan O'Donnell to draw a four-pitch walk to bring home the winning run.

The Ottawa Titans take a 1-0 series lead in the 2024 Frontier League East Division Series. Game two against the Québec Capitales in the best-of-three series goes on Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. from Stade Canac in Québec City, Québec.

If necessary, Game three would go on Sunday - as the winner of the East will meet the West winner of either the Lake Erie Crushers or the Washington Wild Things.

All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 Unique FM and live streamed on Flo Baseball.

