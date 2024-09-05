Sanchez's Big Hit, Staff's Blanking of Lake Erie Puts Washington up 1-0 in the FLDS

September 5, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







AVON, Ohio - The Washington Wild Things opened postseason play with a shutout victory against the Lake Erie Crushers behind outstanding pitching to earn a 1-0 series lead in the best of three West Frontier League Division Series.

Kobe Foster got his second career postseason start after an excellent 2024 regular-season campaign. He continued his dominance tonight pitching seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits and striking out six batters.

The Wild Things struck first in the top of the second on a two-run single by Ricardo Sanchez scoring Brandon McIllwain and Ethan Wilder to make it 2-0.

Christian James and Gyeongju Kim would pitch scoreless eighth and ninth innings respectively to earn the win. Kim picked up his first save of the postseason after a Frontier League-high 28 saves in the regular season.

Ricardo Sanchez led all players with three hits including two doubles. Ethan Wilder, Brandon McIllwain and Tyreque Reed would combine for four hits on the evening.

Washington will return home for a chance to win the series as the Wild Things look to sweep it with Zach Kirby on the mound against southpaw Jack Eisenbarger. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Tickets for the Frontier League Division Series games at Wild Things Park are available now. Game 2 (listed as 2024 Playoff Game 1 on the ticket site) is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Saturday, September 7. The game is presented by McClellands Contracting and Roofing, LLC and the first 1,000 fans will receive Thunder Sticks presented by UPMC. Standing room only tickets are all that remain for that contest.

Game 3 (labeled as 2024 Playoff Game 2 on the ticket site), if necessary, in the best of three series, will be a Blueprints Kids Eat Free Sunday at 5:35 p.m. Sunday, September 8.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from September 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.