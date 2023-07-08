Titans Slug Past ValleyCats

July 8, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Ottawa Titans News Release









Ottawa Titans' Taylor Wright in action

(Ottawa Titans) Ottawa Titans' Taylor Wright in action(Ottawa Titans)

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans (24-26) bounced back with a 10-7 victory over the Tri-City ValleyCats (30-20) on Saturday night, evening up the series at a game apiece.

The Titans once again were able to get off to a hot start against Dwayne Marshall (loss, 5-2), posting two runs in the second inning to take the early lead. Taylor Wright's two-run homer to straight-away centre got the party started with his fifth long ball of the season.

In the third, back-to-back two-out hits started a rally that led to another run on an error before Broc Mortensen drove home another one on a single, making it 4-0.

The ValleyCats got to Damon Casetta-Stubbs (ND, 2-3) in the fourth, cutting the deficit in half with a pair of runs.

AJ Wright, Taylor Wright, and Broc Mortensen connected for three singles in the bottom of the fourth, putting the Titans ahead 7-2 as they knocked Marshall out of the game.

Jaxon Hallmark's inside-the-park home run to lead off the fifth started a rally for the ValleyCats as they managed to add three off Casetta-Stubbs. A wild pitch brought home one before Zach Biermann made it a two-run game with an RBI groundout.

Casetta-Stubbs exited after four and a third allowing five runs (four earned) on nine hits, walking two, and striking out five.

Looking to swing momentum back in their favour, Jason Dicochea belted his ninth homer of the season off Brac Warren in the bottom of the fifth to make it 9-5 on a two-run shot.

AJ Wright would add some insurance in the bottom of the eighth with a solo blast of Elliot Carney for his tenth of the season, ending a streak of 11 in a row retired by ValleyCats pitching.

Chris Burica (win, 3-2), Nick MacDonald, Gleyvin Pineda, Erasmo Pinales, and Trevor Clifton combined for four and two-thirds of two-run ball out of the bullpen to secure the victory.

In the win, Jackie Urbaez (12 games), Sicnarf Loopstok (12 games), and Jason Dicochea (seven games) all extended their hit streaks.

The Ottawa Titans finish off their final series of the first half with the Tri-City ValleyCats on Sunday afternoon at 1:00 pm. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and live streamed on Flo Baseball. For information on season tickets, group outings, and nine-game mini packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from July 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.