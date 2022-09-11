Titans' Season Ends with Loss to Capitales

Quebec City, QC - The Quebec Capitales defeated the Ottawa Titans 5-1 at Stade Canac on Sunday evening to win the best-of-three Frontier League East Division Playoff Series two games to one.

The Titans threatened right from the start in the series-deciding game but were unable to scratch across the opening run against Carlos Sano (win, 1-0), leaving eight on base through the first four innings.

Chris Burica (loss, 0-1) plunked Ruben Castro with two outs in the bottom of the fourth to continue the frame. On the next pitch, Jonathan Lacroix laced a double to right-centre, scoring Castro from first to put the Capitales ahead 1-0.

Unable to bring home the tying run, the Titans turned to Zac Westcott out of the bullpen. In the sixth, the Capitales loaded the bases for Lacroix to bloop in a single to left to double the lead. A wild pitch brought home the third run, before a Yordan Manduley sac fly made it a 4-0 game.

Tyrus Greene connected for an RBI single in the eighth inning, scoring Jason Dicochea to cut into the deficit.

In the bottom half, Manduley restored the lead with another sac fly, scoring a leadoff single from Castro to make it 5-1.

Having their season come to an end, the Titans recorded just two hits with a runner on base and left a total of 12 on.

The Capitales will now meet the winner of the West Division final between the Schaumburg Boomers and Washington Wild Things in the league Championship Series.

