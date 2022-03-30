Titans Ink Zac Westcott to Lead Starting Rotation

Pitcher Zac Westcott with the Ottawa Champions in 2019

(Ottawa Titans)

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans Baseball Club announced today that the team has signed right-handed pitcher Zac Westcott for the 2022 Frontier League season.

Westcott, 30, split the 2021 season with the Frontier League's Southern Illinois Miners and Atlantic League's Lexington Legends, going a combined 15-5 with a 3.57 ERA in 26 appearances. The 6-foot-1-inch righty tossed 153.2 innings, striking out 128.

While with the Miners, Wescott was named runner up for Pitcher of the Year as he led the league in wins (14), IP (123), was fifth in strikeouts (103), and came 10th in ERA (3.29).

A native of Weston, Florida, Westcott made his professional baseball debut back in 2015 with the American Association's Lincoln Saltdogs. That year, Westcott pitched to a 5-2 record and 3.21 ERA in 44.2 innings.

The 30-year-old has since pitched in four other professional independent leagues over six seasons of pro ball. One of the most feared arms in the Frontier League, Westcott posted a career 3.57 ERA, going 16-13 (287 IP, 80 BB / 241 K) from 2016-to-2018. In 2018, he was named an All-Star, making 19 starts, going 7-8 with a 3.67 ERA, and a Frontier League-best 121 strikeouts.

Westcott is no stranger to Ottawa as he appeared in eight games for the Ottawa Champions of the Can-Am League in 2019.

In other news, the club has traded OF Roberto Caro to the Washington Wild Things in exchange for a 1st round pick in the 2022 Frontier League Draft.

Further, the Titans have moved C Billy Damon to the Missoula PaddleHeads of the Pioneer League in exchange for OF Jacob Talamante.

Finally, the team has released C Zach Almond, OF Greg Vaughn Jr., and RHP Pedro Fernandez.

The Ottawa Titans are scheduled to hit the field in late Spring of 2022 playing in the Frontier League, a partner league of Major League Baseball.

