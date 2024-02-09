Titans Ink Canadian Barker from CWL, Add Two More

February 9, 2024 - Frontier League (FL) - Ottawa Titans News Release









Catcher Thomas Greely with the Gary SouthShore RailCats

(Ottawa Titans) Catcher Thomas Greely with the Gary SouthShore RailCats(Ottawa Titans)

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans Baseball Club announced today the additions of Canadian catcher Carson Barker, catcher Thomas Greely, and outfielder Patrick Lee for the upcoming 2024 Frontier League season.

Barker, 22, joins the Titans for his rookie professional season where he is currently participating in the California Winter League, the Frontier League's official winter league. To this point in the CWL, Barker began playing with the Alberta Grizzly before being moved to the Oregon Lumberjacks under Titans' skipper Bobby Brown. The Canadian currently has three doubles and 11 RBI.

The Alliston, Ontario native appeared in 17 games over two seasons with Lourdes University (Sylvania, Ohio) going 6-for-43 with a homer and six RBI. The 5-foot-11 backstop was dominant at Genesee Community College (Batavia, New York) in 2021, hitting .326 with six home runs and 23 RBI over 27 games. This past fall, Barker elected to finish his collegiate career in the capital with the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees.

Greely, 25, inks a deal with the Titans after his first full professional campaign last summer with the American Association's Gary SouthShore RailCats. In 47 games, Greely hit .240 with three doubles and 14 RBI.

Hailing from Tracy, California, Greely began his collegiate career at San Joaquin Delta College before transferring to Long Beach State University (Long Beach, California) in 2020. Before the season was cancelled, he batted .333 (7-for-21) in 15 games, driving in two runs, compiling seven hits, and stealing one base. As a senior in 2021, he helped the Dirtbags to a third-place finish in the Big West Conference.

Before independent ball, Greely played semi-professionally for Templiers de Sénart in France's Division Élite in 2022.

Lee, 24, heads north of the border for his first professional season after being acquired in a trade Missoula PaddleHeads of the Pioneer League. Lee spent last summer playing out his final collegiate season at William Carey University (Hattiesburg, Mississippi) before wrapping up in the MLB Draft League with the West Virginia Black Bears.

A product of Moss Point, Mississippi, Lee appeared in 210 collegiate games from 2019-2023, hitting a collective .335 with 21 home runs, 124 RBI, and an impressive .483 on-base percentage. In the MLB Draft League, Lee suited up in 45 games, hitting .279 with 12 extra-base hits (six doubles, three triples, three home runs), and 30 RBI - while also recording 29 stolen bases.

In other news, the Titans have traded LHP Frankie Giuliano to the Washington Wild Things in exchange for LHP Kyle White.

The Ottawa Titans open the 2024 season on Friday, May 10th against the New England Knockouts. The Titans' home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 21st versus the Tri-City ValleyCats at Ottawa Stadium.

For information on season tickets, group outings, and nine-game mini packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from February 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.