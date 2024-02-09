Jairus Richards Signed by Mexican League

Sauget, IL - The Gateway Grizzlies announce that outfielder Jairus Richards has been signed by the Toros de Tijuana of the Liga Mexicana de Béisbol (or LMB).

The Gig Harbor, Washington native put up a legendary 2023 campaign for the Grizzlies after being acquired in a trade from the Windy City ThunderBolts last offseason. He set a new Frontier League single-season record with 75 stolen bases while also placing inside the league's top-five in batting average (.340), on-base percentage (.472), walks (68), and runs scored (82). In addition, Richards hit 16 home runs and 10 doubles while driving in 56 runs, and was one of the league's very best arms at his position defensively, finishing with 10 outfield assists. He earned both Midseason and Postseason All-Star accolades for his tremendous year.

As a result, Richards received an invitation to play winter ball with Tren del Norte in the Liga de Béisbol Profesional Nacional (LBPN) in Nicaragua this offseason, and has also signed to play winter ball in the prestigious Liga de Béisbol Profesional de la República Dominicana (or LIDOM) in the Dominican Republic in October, with the league's champion advancing to play in the Caribbean Series.

"I'm very happy for Jairus as he takes the next steps in his professional baseball career," Grizzlies manager Steve Brook said. "J-Rich really excelled in 2023 in our system at Gateway as he demonstrated his abilities in every aspect of the game. He will be missed, but I am truly grateful for the opportunity to have managed him last season in a Grizzlies uniform. He's a special player, and I'm confident in his ability to move forward in his career."

