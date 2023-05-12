Titans' Bats Explode in Opening Night Victory

May 12, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Ottawa Titans News Release







Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans (1-0) put together an offensive clinic on Opening Day, taking down the Empire State Greys (0-1) 17-7 on Friday.

Following back-to-back singles to open the night, Jamey Smart would bounce a one-out base hit through the left side of the infield to put the Titans on the board in the bottom of the first.

The Titans weren't finished against Greys starter Ryan Sandberg (loss, 0-1), as Manny Garcia lined a single later in the frame to make it 2-0.

Zac Westcott (win, 1-0) surrendered three runs on two hits in the top of the second, as the Greys pulled in front, 3-2. Westcott would go six and two-thirds in his fourth career Opening Day start, allowing four runs on six hits, while punching out seven.

Kai Moody and Jamey Smart put the Titans in front for good with RBIs in the bottom half of the second, making it 4-3.

In the fourth, the Titans' bats would erupt for nine runs on just two hits against Jose Suero and Daulton Leiker. AJ Wright cashed in with a solo homer and Jackie Urbaez delivered a grand slam, adding to the run-fest.

The offence would contribute a run in the fifth off a Manny Garcia RBI double and add three more in the sixth for good measure.

Eric Jenkins and Christopher Cespedes left the yard late in the contest for the visiting side.

Matt Valin, Alec Thomas, and Nigel Calmes would finish the night on the mound for the Titans and struck out a combined six over two and a third innings.

Jackie Urbaez finished the night going 4-for-6 with five RBI and AJ Wright reached base in all five plate appearances. The offence registered 14 hits in the victory.

The Ottawa Titans continue their series against the Empire State Greys on Saturday at 6:00 pm at Ottawa Stadium. The series wraps up on Sunday with a 1:00 pm first pitch. For information on season tickets, group outings, and nine-game mini packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from May 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.