Titans Acquire Taylor and Luedeke

February 3, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The New Jersey Titans are proud to announce the acquisition of forwards James Taylor and Jayar Luedke from the Janesville Jets in exchange for two 2024 tenders, a draft pick, and future assets.

Taylor, a two-time CCHL champion with his hometown Ottawa Jr Senators, stands at 6 ¬Â² 6 ¬Â³ and 225, adding a physical presence to New Jersey's forward corps. The 2004 birth year has played 89 games over the past two seasons with Janesville, recording 19 goals and 25 assists in that time span.

The Ottawa native is committed to the University of Maine next season.

Luedke, a Minnesotan from Inver Grove Heights, returns to the Garden State after playing 29 games with the Jersey Hitmen of the NCDC in 2024. Making his NAHL debut at the beginning of last season with Springfield, the 2004 birth year has 18 points in 38 games in the league. The versatile forward has also appeared on the blue line, and was Janesville's third leading scoring before New Jersey acquired his rights.

Taylor and Luedke are expected to join the Titans on their road trip to Johnstown this weekend. Face off is scheduled at 7:30pm tonight, January 31st, and tomorrow at 7:00pm at the 1st Summit Arena at the Cambria County War Memorial.

