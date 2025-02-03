Two Warriors Selected to 2025 Top Prospects Tournament

February 3, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Oklahoma Warriors News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - The Oklahoma Warriors have two players heading to Plymouth, Michigan for the 2025 NAHL Top Prospects Tournament. Forward Travis Bryson and Defenseman Nate Farrell were selected to represent Oklahoma on team NAHL Selects Black.

Bryson, who currently has the 3rd most points in the South Division at 36, has been an offensive weapon for the Warriors this year. He's scored 19 goals to go along with 17 assists in his 36 games played. At a point per game, he is more than qualified to be apart of this years Top Prospects Tournament.

On the back end of the ice, Nate Farrell has been a tremendous asset. Farrell, in just his first NAHL season, has amassed 8 goals and 13 assists for a total of 21 points. However, it's not just on the scoresheet where Nate shows his skill. A leader on and off the ice for the team, Farrell's compete and knowledge of the game has helped strengthen Oklahoma's game overall.

Congratulations to Travis and Nate, we look forward to watching you represent Oklahoma with pride!

