Titan Top Eagles in Saturday Rematch

September 21, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

NOTES FROM THE GAME

- A three point game from Bathurst captain Colby Huggan helped the Titan secure a 4-1 victory over the Cape Breton Eagles on Saturday in New Brunswick.

- Cole Burbidge scored the lone Eagles goal, with assists going to Lucas Romeo & Aiden McCullough. The assist was the first point in McCullough's QMJHL career.

- Joshua Flemming picked up the win for Bathurst, stopping 31 of 32 shots. Brandon Lavoie took the loss for the Eagles, stopping 38 of 41 shots in addition to an empty net goal.

- With Jakob Milota at Nashville Predators training camp, affiliate goaltender Jack Flanagan served as the Eagles' backup for the second consecutive game.

Milota was one of three Eagles players alongside Cam Squires and Tomas Lavoie who missed this weekend's action for NHL training camps.

The Eagles weathered an early storm and took the lead thanks to a nifty tip from Burbidge. After McCullough kept the puck in the zone, the puck was fed to Romeo and Burbidge re-directed his shot by Flemming.

The Titan countered by period's end though- FJ Buteau tied the game, converting a pass from the right side of the rink from Mavrick Brunet. Bathurst took the lead when second year defenseman Will Reynolds scored the first goal of his QMJHL career, pushing the puck over the line from the left side of the goal.

After the first period was played entirely five on five, the ice opened up when Cape Breton's Noah Reinhart & Bathurst's David-Alexandre Coulombe were sent to the penalty box. Titan defenseman Emile Perron took advantage of the extra space, gliding up the left side and finding Huggan to pot an insurance goal.

There would be additional activity in the penalty box before period's end, with each team earning a power play, but neither was able to convert. Bathurst carried a 3-1 edge into the final stanza.

Scoring opportunities were harder to come by for both sides in the third period. In the final three minutes, the Eagles lifted Lavoie in favour of an extra attacker in hopes of sparking a comeback, but it was Huggan who finished an odd-man rush with an empty net goal to complete the scoring on the day.

The Eagles will now return to the Nest for the 2024-25 HOME OPENER WEEKEND! Puck drop is at 7 PM on Friday night as the Eagles host the rival Halifax Mooseheads, with a game Sunday afternoon at 3 PM against the Saint John Sea Dogs.

Tickets for Friday's game can be purchased at https://shorturl.at/bC127 They are also available for purchase in person at the Centre 200 box office and by the phone during box office hours at 902-564-2200

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Colby Huggan (Acadie-Bathurst) 2 goals, 1 assist, +3

2. Joshua Flemming (Acadie-Bathurst) 31 saves on 32 shots

3. FJ Buteau (Acadie-Bathurst) 1 goal, +1, 2 shots

Scratches For Cape Breton: Jakob Milota (NHL camp), Tomas Lavoie (NHL injury), Cam Squires (injury), Angelo Fullerton (injury), Brayden Schmitt (injury), Noah Larochelle (injury)

Scratches For Acadie-Bathurst: Dawson Sharkey (suspension), Ty Peddigrew (injury), Jayden Lazare, Samuel Fréchette

Final Shots On Goal: 42-32 in favour of Acadie-Bathurst

Cape Breton Power Play: 0/1

Acadie-Bathurst Power Play: 0/2

Goaltender Brandon Lavoie was voted as the Eagles Gatorade Player of the Game after stopping 38 of the Titan's 41 shots.

