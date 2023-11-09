Tis' the Season for Christmas Vacation Movie Night

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets and SRP Park are excited to announce the Dugout Theater Movie Experience featuring National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989) on Tuesday, December 12th. The Holiday Classic begins at 6:45pm, with gates opening at 5:45pm.

"We saw a great turnout for our Halloween Movie Night and wanted to continue the fun of a movie on the field," stated GreenJackets Vice President Tom Denlinger. "Christmas Vacation is a holiday classic for everyone to enjoy, plus the unique experience of the outdoor theater on the field at SRP Park."

Guests can view the movie on the state-of-the-art videoboard while relaxing in the outfield of SRP Park or in the lower-level seating bowl. Blankets and pillows are encouraged for seating on the field, but chairs will not be permitted.

Tickets are on-sale now through www.greenjacketsbaseball.com or the SRP Park Box Office, no phone orders. No refunds or exchanges. There will be several different ticket packages available for the movie, which include:

$6 Field General Admission

Children 3 and under are FREE

$20 General Admission with unlimited Popcorn and Soda

$40 Family Four-Pack

4 Tickets, 4 Boxes of Fresh Popcorn and 4 Coca-Cola Beverages

Santa Claus and Auggie will make a special appearance prior to the movie starting at 6:45pm. Guests are also welcome to bring new toys that will be donated to Toys for Tots.

Concessions will be available for purchase including Coca-Cola beverages, Hot Chocolate, hotdogs, nachos, adult beverages and more! Outside food and beverage is not permitted at SRP Park.

To learn more or purchase tickets visit: https://www.milb.com/augusta/community/gj-dugout-theater. GreenJackets Season Ticket Members will be receiving additional information about on how to claim their tickets for Dugout Theater Movie Night. Members can contact their GreenJackets Ticket Representative for more information.

Parking for Dugout Theater is available in the Stadium Deck at $5 per car.

Be sure to check out these upcoming events at SRP Park, more info can be found at https://thesrppark.com.

10th Annual Line Drive Can Drive & Free Baseball Clinic - November 11, 2023

More Info: https://bit.ly/45BfTSh

CSRA Walk for Water - November 18, 2023

More info: https://csrawalk4water.com/

Palmetto Peach Half Marathon, 10 K, 5 K - November 25, 2023

More Info: https://runsignup.com/Race/SC/NorthAugusta/PalmettoPeachHalfMarathon

10th Annual Auggie's Holiday BUZZar and Toys for Tots - December 9, 2023

More Info: https://bit.ly/AGJ-Holiday-Buzzar

