Tioga-Sequoia, Fresno Grizzlies, and Fresno Rap Legend Fashawn Release GRIZZLY CITY ALE

Fresno, CA - In a press conference this afternoon, Tioga-Sequoia and Fashawn joined the Fresno Grizzlies in unveiling the first-ever Grizzlies-themed beer, Grizzly City Ale. The beer's name draws inspiration from the nickname first coined by Fresno Rap Legend, Fashawn, for his hometown.

"The name 'Grizzly City' was inspired not only by the Fresno Grizzlies but by the grit and resilience of everyday Fresnans," said Fashawn. "I'm proud to be from this town and I make sure to represent it every chance that I get."

The beer, a pale ale brewed right across the street from Chukchansi Park, home of the Fresno Grizzlies, will first be served at Thursday night's baseball game. Thursday's beer launch will feature an appearance by Fashawn at Chukchansi Park at 5:35p as well as a post-game concert at Tioga-Sequoia.

"It's been a privilege working with both Fash and the Grizzlies on this project," said Michael Cruz, President of Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Co. "To us, Grizzly City Ale is more than just a beer, it's a symbol that we are all proud to represent. Getting a chance to help create that symbol with an experience of a beer is pretty amazing."

Grizzly Ale, along with many other beer options from Tioga-Sequoia, will be available as part of the team's Tioga Thursdays deal which gives fans the opportunity to purchase two 19.2oz beers for only $10 every Thursday home game.

"We are incredibly honored by this new offering from our neighbors across the street," said Derek Franks, Fresno Grizzlies president. "Tioga- Sequoia has always been a fan favorite for pre- and post-game drinks, making this partnership a no-brainer."

The Grizzlies also announced a brand-new membership, the Tioga Pass, at this afternoon's press conference. This exclusive offer, which will go on sale this Thursday, includes a ticket to all remaining Thursday home games for only $29. Purchasers will also receive an exclusive Grizzly City Ale beer koozie from Tioga-Sequoia.

The Fresno Grizzlies begin their series against the Stockton Ports tomorrow with a 6:50pm first pitch. Fans can get their tickets to every game of the series, including Thursday's Grizzly City Ale debut, at FresnoGrizzlies.com or by calling 559-320-TIXS(8497).

