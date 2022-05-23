Grizzlies RHP Victor Juarez Named California League Pitcher of the Week for May 16 - 22

Fresno, CA - Fresno Grizzlies pitcher Victor Juarez was selected by Minor League Baseball as the California League Pitcher of the Week for May 16 - 22. Juarez's impressive start on Saturday, May 21 against Rancho Cucamonga helped the Grizzlies earn a crucial series win over the Quakes.

Juarez was nearly untouchable over a career-high six scoreless innings, relishing his third win of the year. The righty issued a first inning walk and didnÊÂ¼t allow a hit until a Julio Carrion leadoff single in the sixth. Juarez finished his evening facing one batter over the minimum and tied his career-high with seven strikeouts.

The 18-year old from Mexico is the youngest member of the 2022 Grizzlies roster and is considered to be a very intriguing prospect for the Rockies. Juarez is now the third Grizzlies player and first pitcher to earn California League Weekly honors (1B/C Hunter Goodman, May 9-15 and SS Adael Amador, April 25 - May 1).

Fresno starts a six-game series tomorrow morning against the Stockton Ports (Athletics affiliate) at Chukchansi Park.

Single-game tickets for the rest of the year, as well as Full, Half and Flex Season Ticket plans, are on sale now. For more information on the 2022 season, please visit fresnogrizzlies.com or contact the club by calling (559) 320-8497.

