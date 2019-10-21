TinCaps up for Minor League Baseball Awards

Fort Wayne TinCaps Bad Apple Dancers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Music has the GRAMMYs. Broadway has the Tony Awards. Dunder Mifflin has the Dundies. And Minor League Baseball has the MiLBY Awards, giving fans the chance to choose the best prospects, plays, in-game promos, photos, and more from across the 2019 Minor League Baseball season.

TinCaps past and present are nominees for multiple categories:

- Best In-Game Fun

o Bad Apple Dancers

- Top Starting Pitcher

o Joey Cantillo (2019 TinCap)

o MacKenzie Gore (2018 TinCap)

- Top Offensive Player

o Ty France (2016 TinCap)

- Breakout Prospect

o Luis Campusano (2018 TinCap)

- Photo of the Year

o TinCaps @ Great Lakes Loons underneath hot air balloons

o Reggie Lawson (2017 TinCap)

- Best Defensive Play

o Ronald Bolaños (2017 TinCap)

- Best Walk-off

o Cody Decker (2009 TinCap)

Voting is currently open and continues through Thursday, Oct. 31.

Fans can vote as often as they'd like, and by voting, can enter the MiLBY Award sweepstakes for a chance to win a 2020 MiLB season pass, a subscription to MiLB.TV, and more.

In a more objective measure, the TinCaps are also one of 14 finalists for

Minor League Baseball's Charles K. Murphy Patriot Award for outstanding support of the United States Armed Forces and veterans. Nominations for that distinction are reviewed by the MiLB Awards Committee, and award winners are presented to Minor League Baseball's president and senior management for review and confirmation. The winner will be announced in the next few weeks and then recognized at the Winter Meetings in December.

