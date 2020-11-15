TinCaps "Holiday Survival Packages" on Sale

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The TinCaps know the holidays can be stressful, and this year, even more so. That's why the 'Caps are looking to help fans out this holiday season with the tools for a "Holiday Survival Package." Options from the team include a 12-pack seasonal craft beer sampler, a trio of wines, and even apple dumpling desserts.

Fans can conveniently order a TinCaps "Holiday Survival Package" online and then have contactless curbside pickup at Parkview Field on Tuesday, Nov. 24. Orders are due by Friday, Nov. 20 (4 p.m.).

CLICK HERE TO ORDER

"In this year without TinCaps baseball games, our Meal Kits and Virtual Beer Tasting were a big hit, so we listened to our fans who wanted something new and thought a 'Holiday Survival Package' could help make life easier and more enjoyable for some," said TinCaps President Mike Nutter. "Whether you're looking for something to bring to a small get-together or you're on Zoom and want to out-do your family or friends, we've got you covered."

A 12-pack seasonal craft beer sampler costs $34.95 (+ tax), while a holiday wine trio is $29.95 (+ tax) and six apple dumpling desserts are $18.95 (+ tax). Fans have the option to purchase all three packages or can select just one or two.

See below for a complete list of beers and wines offered. Packages will include a tasting guide with details about each beverage.

The TinCaps have partnered with locally-based Five Star Distributing to bring fans these special drink offerings. Fans are encouraged to engage with the team on social media using the hashtags #TinCapsBeerTasting and #TinCapsWineTasting to share their reviews.

Also in time for the holidays, the TinCaps are giving fans the chance to be "First in Line" for the 2021 season. On top of purchasing an undated ticket, fans also have the unique opportunity to receive a life-size cutout, plus partnering with a local personality to donate to a non-profit. Click here for more details.

Additionally, The Orchard Team Store is once again open with regular hours at Parkview Field. The ballpark shop features new items like Fernando Tatis Jr. bobbleheads, masks, neck gaiters, sweatshirts, "Manzanas Luchadoras" gear, and much more. Click here for hours.

TinCaps Holiday Survival 12-Pack Craft Beer Sampler

- Sun King - Keller Haze

- Bell's - Christmas Ale

- Bell's - Porter

- Dark Horse - Crooked Tree

- New Holland - Cabin Fever

- New Holland - Little Piglet

- Lagunitas - Sucks

- Revolution - Freedom of Speach

- Cigar City - Guaybera

- Cigar City - Jai Alai

- Shiner - Holiday Cheer

- Firestone - Mind Haze

TinCaps Holiday Survival Wine Trio

- Cabernet Sauvignon

- Chardonnay

- Moscato

