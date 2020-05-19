TinCaps Freshen up Family 5-Meal Kits Menu

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - As the Fort Wayne TinCaps' "Family 5-Meal Kits" continue to be a hit with fans, the team has updated its menu. After adding Philly cheesesteaks and beer last week, the TinCaps have included wine and an Asian stir fry among the latest options.

"We appreciate everyone who's ordered a 'Family 5-Meal Kit' from us so far," said Michael Limmer, TinCaps Vice President for Marketing and Promotions. "It's great to see how word of mouth is spreading from those who've already enjoyed the meal kits to others, and how some of our customers are returning after having a great experience the first time. I know my own family has loved all the meals and snacks."

"We got a meal kit and it's sooo much food," wrote one fan on Twitter. "Very much looking forward to not having to cook but having yummy choices. Highly recommend it."

"SO. MUCH. FOOD," added another fan on Facebook. "And all SO good."

The TinCaps sold out of their "Family 5-Meal Kits" in their debut week earlier this month. The team initially planned to sell a maximum of 150 "Family 5-Meal Kits," but demand led the club to raise that total. Orders for the past two weeks have again reached triple digits. As a result, the team is encouraging fans to place their orders early, in advance of Monday's 4 p.m. deadline, in order to guarantee availability.

Each package features five full meal kits prepared by the award-winning executive chefs at Parkview Field. Each meal serves four-to-six people. Cooking/reheating instructions are included.

"Family 5-Meal Kits" packages are $185 (tax included), not including adult beverage add-ons.

Orders for meal kits must be placed by 4 p.m. each Monday, with pickup at the ballpark set for Friday of the same week. The TinCaps "Family 5-Meal Kits" come with a full menu of Parkview Field favorites (see below). Once the maximum number of meal kits are reserved for a week, orders will be closed.

TinCaps supporters have not only shown their hunger for Parkview Field's food, but also their appetite for generosity. More than 15 "Family 5-Meal Kits" have been donated to Parkview Health workers and their families. In addition, at least 15 other "Family 5-Meal Kits" have been donated by fans to other local non-profit organizations helping to feed those in need.

Moving forward, the TinCaps may continue to make slight alterations to the weekly menu.

UPDATED TINCAPS FAMILY 5-MEAL KITS MENU

Family Meal #1

- Pulled pork sliders

- Mac and cheese

- Vegetable medley

Family Meal #2

- 4 jumbo all-beef hot dogs

- 4 beer brats

- 4 jumbo soft pretzels

- Mac and cheese

Family Meal #3

- 2 lbs. of taco meat

- 2 lbs. of chicken mole

- Mexican rice with chorizo

- Tortilla shells

- Salsa and shredded cheese

Family Meal #4

- Teriyaki chicken

- Fried rice

- Asian vegetables

Family Meal #5

- BBQ brisket

- Green beans

- Baked beans

Also Includes...

- Large bag of tortilla chips

- Regular and BBQ potato chips

- Sub sandwich buns

- 5 souvenir cups

- 5 souvenir helmets

- 12 cookies

- 12 brownies

- 12-pack of soda

Beer Options ($12 for 6-Pack)

- Angry Orchard Hard Cider

- Bell's Two-Hearted Ale

- Coors Light

- Mike's Hard Lemonade

- Miller Lite

- Truly Lemonade

- White Claw Black Cherry

- Yuenling Original Lager

Wine Options ($15 per bottle)

- Chardonnay

- Moscato

- Cabernet Sauvignon

Midwest League Stories from May 19, 2020

