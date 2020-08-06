TinCaps Donate $10,000 to the Parkview Foundations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps are proud to have donated $10,000 to the Parkview Foundations, as a way of expressing support and appreciation for healthcare workers during the fight against COVID-19. The money was raised through the sales of special edition TinCaps "IN This Together" t-shirts.

"We're glad to support healthcare workers in our community while they're protecting us during these uncertain times," said Michael Limmer, TinCaps Vice President for Marketing and Promotions. "In addition to our tremendous appreciation for our healthcare heroes, we also send gratitude to all of our fans who purchased an 'IN This Together' t-shirt."

Parkview Health is a not-for-profit health system. As a 501(c)(3), Parkview Foundations accept tax-deductible donations. These fund essential needs such as new equipment, enhanced health services, outreach programs, the expansion of medical facilities, access to medication, and assistance to patients and their families. 100% of every gift made through Parkview Foundations is used to benefit patients, their families, and the care received at Parkview Health locations.

"We'd like to thank each of the TinCaps fans who bought a t-shirt and supported the Parkview Foundations," said Ben Miles, President of Parkview Regional Medical Center and Affiliates, and Interim Senior Vice President of Parkview Foundations. "These donations are going to support our Parkview Health frontline workers. Each of us has been impacted in some way during this pandemic. Your donation to the Parkview Foundations is helping us to keep patient care at the forefront of everything we do. We're honored to serve you and to support our TinCaps as well."

The t-shirts, which were produced by 18 Threads, a Fort Wayne-based custom print apparel shop, are green and read "TinCaps" across the chest. While the team's primary logo features a red apple at the center, this design substituted in a red heart. Below that is the phrase "IN This Together," part of a statewide campaign to promote social distancing to keep Hoosiers healthy and return Indiana to normal social interactions and business operations. Nearly 1,000 shirts were sold from late April through late June.

Fans can continue to support the Parkview Foundations thanks to a partnership that allows tax-deductible monetary donations to be used to provide TinCaps Meal Kits to Parkview Health frontline workers. For more information on how you or your organization can donate to this program, call 260-407-2813 or email [email protected]

