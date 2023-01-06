TinCaps Begin Hiring for 2023 Season

January 6, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - It's a new year, and now a new chance to become a team member with the award-winning Fort Wayne TinCaps at Parkview Field. As Opening Day downtown on April 11 approaches, the TinCaps are hiring part-time, seasonal positions for the 2023 season. Applications can be found at TinCapsJobs.com.

Available positions range from working concessions to ballpark sanitation, in The Orchard Team Store, and even specialty roles like video production. See below for a full list.

Parkview Field has perennially been rated by the likes of Stadium Journey as Minor League Baseball's No. 1 ballpark for gameday experience, thanks in large part to the fan-first customer service provided by team members.

"As a team member at Parkview Field, you'll be appreciated and valued," said TinCaps Community and Fan Engagement Manager Brenda Feasby. "Hosting thousands of fans every game certainly requires hard work, but we prioritize having fun here as well."

The TinCaps, High-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, open their season at Parkview Field on April 11 against the Lake County Captains (Cleveland Guardians affiliate). That's the first of 66 home games, with the final regular season contest at Parkview Field scheduled for Sept. 3.

Employees aren't expected to be available to work all 66 games. The TinCaps are flexible with scheduling.

Job perks include an exclusive Team Member Appreciation Picnic and more opportunities for recognition.

Of note, more than half of the full-time TinCaps staff began working for the organization as either a part-time, seasonal employee or intern before earning a promotion. The TinCaps also have a limited number of internships available, designed for current college students or recent graduates. Click herefor more details.

Questions about employment can be directed to the team's Human Resources Administrator, Cathy Tinney: tinney@tincaps.com. Candidates must meet age requirements and pass a background check. The TinCaps are proud to be an equal opportunity employer.

2023 Fort Wayne TinCaps Part-Time Positions Available to Apply For

Food & Beverage Department

Back Counter

Bartender (21+)

Cashier (21+)

Cook (18+)

Dish Washer

Food / Snack Cart

Food Runner

Group Party/VIP Areas

Stocker

Wait Staff (21+)

General

Kids Zone Attendant

Parking Attendant

Team Store

Ticket Office

Usher

Specialty Roles

Ballpark Cleaning / Janitorial (Game Time / 3rdShift)

Video Production Crew

Mascot Performer & Mascot Helper

Bat Boy

Special Events (Non-Game Day Events; Hourly, Year-Round)

Notes:

- Must be 16 years of age or older to apply. Some positions require applicant to be older.

- Applicants for positions that require being over 21 must be able to obtain a valid Indiana alcohol permit.

- Applicants under the age of 18 must have a valid work permit and completed parental permission form.

