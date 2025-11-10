Tina Charles Passes Diana Taurasi for Most Field Goals Made in WNBA History I WNBA Milestones Week

Published on November 10, 2025

On September 3, Tina Charles tallied her 3,342nd FG vs. the Chicago Sky to pass Diana Taurasi for the most field goals made in WNBA history.

