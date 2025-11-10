Tina Charles Passes Diana Taurasi for Most Field Goals Made in WNBA History I WNBA Milestones Week
Published on November 10, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
On September 3, Tina Charles tallied her 3,342nd FG vs. the Chicago Sky to pass Diana Taurasi for the most field goals made in WNBA history.
