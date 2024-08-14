Timbers2 Travel to SoCal, Face LAFC2

August 14, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Portland Timbers 2 News Release







Timbers2, continuing their fight to secure a spot in the playoffs on Friday against LAFC2; watch at 7:30pm PT on MLS Season Pass.

Heading into their 22nd match of the campagin this Friday, Timbers2 takes on Los Angeles FC 2. Kickoff from Titan Stadium in Fullerton, Calif., is scheduled for 7:30pm PT, follow the match on MLS Season Pass.

How to watch

Live from Fullerton, CA! Watch Timbers2 at LAFC2 live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV - kickoff set for 7:30pm PT.

The Storyline

Timbers2 (6-6-9-4, 31pts) continued their unbeaten streak, bringing it to five-straight matches without defeat last week in their thrilling come-from-behind 3-3 draw with Austin FC II. Max Eisenberg gave Portland the extra-point with a top-bin effort in the ensuing PK shootout to continue Timbers2's momentum heading to Los Angeles. With seven matches remaining in the 2024 MLS Next Pro season, T2's test in Fullerton against LAFC2 could be a preview of the challenges heading into the playoffs.

LAFC2 (10-6-4-2, 36pts) is looking for their third-straight win on Friday night as they look to secure their grasp on third place in the Western Conference. Their form has been mixed as of late, registering a 2-2-2 record since the beginning of July. The Timbers are the first of three-straight matches against PNW opponents for LAFC2 as they travel to Vancouver and then return to home to face Tacoma over the next couple weeks.

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from August 14, 2024

Timbers2 Travel to SoCal, Face LAFC2 - Portland Timbers 2

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.