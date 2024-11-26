Timbers2 Sign Forward Gage Guerra Ahead of 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Season

November 26, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Portland Timbers 2 News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - T2 signed forward Gage Guerra to a two-year deal through the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season, the club announced today. Guerra joins Portland after being selected in the third round (No. 69 overall) of the 2024 MLS SuperDraft last year as a junior from the University of Louisville.

Guerra finished his 2024 season as a senior captain with nine goals and three assists in 16 appearances (all starts) for the Cardinals. In two seasons at Louisville, the Houston, Texas native tallied 16 goals and three assists in 29 appearances (all starts), earning All-ACC honors. Guerra started his collegiate career at Army, where he played in 33 matches (28 starts) for the Black Knights from 2021-2022, tallying 15 goals and four assists. There, he was named the 2022 Patriot League Offensive Player of the Year after scoring 10 goals in the season.

Gage Guerra

Position: Forward

Height: 5-10

College: University of Louisville

Citizenship: United States

Hometown: Houston, Texas

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from November 26, 2024

Timbers2 Sign Forward Gage Guerra Ahead of 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Season - Portland Timbers 2

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.