Timbers2 Host LAFC2 in Crucial Home Matchup

September 12, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Portland Timbers 2 News Release







It's a West Coast battle at Providence Park as Timbers2 hosts LAFC2 this Saturday at 2pm PT.

Timbers2 are nearning the end of the season and are set to host LAFC2 in a matchup that has the potential to send Portland above the playoff line should they secure a win and other results across MLS NEXT Pro fall their way. With four matches remaining, Timbers2 and LAFC2 face-off in Portland's penultimate home game of the 2024 regular season. Kickoff from Providence Park this Saturday, September 14 is scheduled for 2pm PT (Free entry, TICKETS here).

How to Watch

Don't miss the action, watch on MLS Season Pass.

Tickets

Entry to the match is free via SeatGeek.

The Storyline

Timbers2 (6-8-10, 32pts) gave Tacoma a run for their money last Saturday, even after losing Josh Penn to a red card towards the end of the first half. Tyler Clegg went on an insane run with his opener that put T2 up on the road and down a man.

The player disadvantage would prove to be overwhelming for Portland, and they ultimately lost the matchup with Tacoma 5-2. Despite the loss, Timbers2 again did not lose traction in the Western Conference standings, keeping grasp of 9th place and one point shy of 8th-place Houston in the final playoffs spot.

T2 will have to navigate Saturday's match without joint-leading scorer Josh Penn due to his red card against Tacoma. Tega Ikoba (6g, 1a) and Kyle Linhares (5g, 4a) should be present in Penn's absence this weekend against LAFC to bring the offensive threat.

LAFC2 (11-7-6, 42pts) travel one final time to the Pacific Northwest looking to secure 3rd place in the West. With only one regular-time victory in their last four games, head coach Junior Gonzalez needs a result in the Rose City as his club are set to play on the road for three of their final four games including Satuday's meeting.

In two encounters this season, LAFC2 hold the edge over T2 by registering both a win and a draw combined with a PK shootout win. It's redemption time for Timbers2 as the season winds down to the final 360 minutes of play.

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from September 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.