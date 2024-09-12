FC Cincinnati 2 Sign Defender Andrei Chirila

September 12, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati 2 News Release







FC Cincinnati 2 have signed center back Andrei Chirila [ON-dray, chur-ILL-uh] to an MLS NEXT Pro contract, the club announced today. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. FC Cincinnati previously acquired Chirila's Homegrown Priority from the Philadelphia Union.

Chirila, 16, is a 6-foot-2 center back from Allentown, Penn. who previously played in the Philadelphia Union Academy. He joined the FC Cincinnati Academy and the U18 squad in August. He is the younger brother of forward Stefan Chirila, who signed a deal with FC Cincinnati in May 2024 as an MLS NEXT Pro player.

TRANSACTION: On Sept. 12, 2024, FC Cincinnati 2 sign FC Cincinnati U18 Academy defender Andrei Chirila. FC Cincinnati previously acquired Chirila's Homegrown Priority from the Philadelphia Union.

ANDREI CHIRILA

Pronunciation: ON-dray chur-ILL-uh

Position: Defender

Height: 6' 2"

Birthdate: August 15, 2008 (16)

Birthplace: Allentown, Penn.

