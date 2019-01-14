Timber Rattlers to Host Valentine's Dinners in the Fox Communities Credit Union Fox Club

January 14, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release





GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers will open the Fox Communities Credit Union Fox Club at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium for a pair of Valentine's dinners again this year. The first dinner is to be served on Thursday, February 14 with another dinner scheduled for Friday, February 15. Space is limited for each night. Tickets are available now!

There are two seating options available for each dinner. The first seating option is a candle-lit, four-course dinner for two in a private suite on the club level. This option includes a bottle of champagne or house wine, a long-stemmed red rose, a picture of the couple to commemorate the evening, a pair of 2019 ticket vouchers, and two chocolate-covered strawberries. There are just six suites available each night.

The second seating option is a candle-lit, four-course dinner for two in the main banquet facility with a bottle of house wine or champagne, a long-stemmed red rose, a picture of the couple to commemorate the evening, and a pair of 2019 ticket vouchers. Space is limited to 37 couples for each night for this option.

Double dates are allowed, but need to be specified at the time of purchase. Seating may be reserved in person at the Neuroscience Group Field Box Office. You may also order tickets by calling 800-WI-TIMBER or (920) 733-4152. The deadlines to order tickets for this event are Friday, February 8.

Dinner - consisting of an appetizer, salad, entrée, and dessert - will be specially prepared on-site by the Timber Rattlers chefs. There are four entrée options from which couples may choose:

- CHICKEN: Pecan-crusted chicken breast topped with a maple whiskey glaze served with broccoli rabe and goat cheese mashed potatoes

- BEEF: Bacon-wrapped 6-ounce beef chateau topped with bleu cheese maitre de butter and served with broccoli rabe and goat cheese mashed potatoes

- SEAFOOD: Grilled and seasoned jumbo shrimp served with creamy red pepper and Gouda grits, served with broccoli rabe

- VEGETARIAN: Seasoned and breaded eggplant parmesan topped with marinara sauce served on a bed of linguine and broccoli rabe

Please let the ticket office know which entrée you would like and if there are dietary restrictions when placing your order.

All couples at the event will also have their names put on the videoboard at the ballpark during the evening. The private suite seating option is $160 per couple. The main banquet facility seating option is $130 per couple. Tax and gratuities are included in the price.

The gates to the stadium will open at 5:00pm with the bar in The Fox Club open at the same time on both nights. Dinner will be served at 6:00pm on February 14 and at 6:30pm on February 15.

The Timber Rattlers will begin the 2019 season at Beloit on Thursday, April 4. Wisconsin's home opener is Saturday, April 6 at 4:05pm against the Cedar Rapids Kernels.

The schedule for the 2019 Wisconsin Timber Rattlers season is available here. Fans may purchase full season, half season, seven-game to ten-game packages, or group outings for the season through the Timber Rattlers Ticket Office at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium by calling (800) WI-TIMBER or (920) 733-4152; stopping at the Ticket Office; or online through timberrattlers.com. Individual game tickets for 2019 will go on sale on Saturday, March 16 at 10:00am.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from January 14, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.