Dine with Your Valentine at Cougars Home Field, February 9

GENEVA, Ill. - The Kane County Cougars have announced the return of the annual Valentine's Dinner at Northwestern Medicine Field. A limited number of Valentine's Dinner packages are now on sale for Saturday, February 9.

There will be two reservation sessions with the first session from 5-7 PM and the second session from 8-10 PM. Reservations can be made by calling 630-232-8811. Couples can choose a private suite option for $95 per couple or enjoy dinner in the Super Suite banquet room, which will be set up restaurant style holding multiple tables, for $75 a couple. Suites and tables can accommodate multiple couples for those parties looking to double-date. It is recommended to call early as Valentine's Dinners in years past have reached capacity.

Those attending the second session will be allowed early entry into the bar area before they're seated for dinner while those attending the first session will be able to stay and enjoy a drink in the bar area once their session has concluded.

Couples can choose from four menu options, all prepared and served by your Cougars catering staff, each of which includes either soup or salad, the entrée, side dishes and dessert. Water and soda are provided while select varieties of beer and wine will be available for an additional cost. Couples will also receive a pair of ticket vouchers for a 2019 Cougars game with their reservation.

Menu #1

Grilled Filet Mignon

Soup (Lobster Crab Bisque) OR Salad (Frosted Raspberry or Garden)

Wild Mushroom Demi Glaze

Oven Roasted Broccolini and Carrots

Whipped Sweet Potatoes

Dessert (Chocolate Molten Lava Cake OR Strawberry Swirl Cheesecake)

Menu #2

Asian Marinade Salmon

Soup (Lobster Crab Bisque) OR Salad (Frosted Raspberry or Garden)

Kung Pao Brussel Sprouts

Jasmine Rice with Lemon and Basil

Dessert (Chocolate Molten Lava Cake OR Strawberry Swirl Cheesecake)

Menu #3

Caprese Stuffed Chicken Breast

Soup (Lobster Crab Bisque) OR Salad (Frosted Raspberry or Garden)

Lemon Orzo with Parmesan and Peas

Roasted Carrots

Dessert (Chocolate Molten Lava Cake OR Strawberry Swirl Cheesecake)

Menu #4

Butternut Squash Ravioli

Soup (Lobster Crab Bisque) OR Salad (Frosted Raspberry or Garden)

Asparagus Spears

Sage Brown Butter Sauce

Dessert (Chocolate Molten Lava Cake OR Strawberry Swirl Cheesecake)

Due to a pre-set menu, we unfortunately cannot make accommodations for allergies.

For updates on tickets and promotions for the 2019 season, follow the Cougars on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

