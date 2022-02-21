Timber Rattlers Take-Home Fish Frys Scheduled for March 4 & March 18

GRAND CHUTE, WI - It's that time of the year! Friday Fish Frys return to the ballpark and will be available from the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers twice in the month of March. Our chefs will prepare ready-to-eat Traditional Wisconsin Fish Frys for you to take home and enjoy on March 4 and March 18. All you need to do is order from us and pick up your food at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium during the scheduled pick-up hours.

Fish frys include Icelandic Haddock (with fried or baked as options) and potato wedges with homemade Tartar sauce, coleslaw, buttered rye bread, and disposable utensils.

Dinners serve one person and are $15 + tax. Orders may be placed by calling the Timber Rattlers ticket office at (920) 733-4152 Monday through Friday from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. Fans can place orders online for one, two, three, or four Fish Frys through this link at TimberRattlers.com. All online orders are subject to additional processing fees.

We will include a Four-pack of Arty's Supper Club Cocktails for those of legal drinking age for an additional $10.

Orders for the March 4 Fish Fry may be made starting at 9:00am on Thursday, February 24 and must be in by noon on Wednesday, March 2. Orders for the Fish Fry on March 18 will be available starting March 10 and must be in by noon on Wednesday, March 16. Let us know the number of dinners for each option as part of your order as quickly as possible. There are a limited number of Friday Night Fish Fry Dinners available on each night.

Arrive at Neuroscience Group Field between 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm on the date of your Fish Fry and pull up along the third base side of the stadium to pick up your order. We will bring your order to your car and you have dinner all set for your own Friday Night Fish Fry!

