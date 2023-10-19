Timber Rattlers Announce Nominees for Fans' Choice Bobblehead Presented by Alliance Insurance Centers and Auto-Owners Insurance

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The nominees have been announced for the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 2024 Fans' Choice Bobblehead presented by Alliance Insurance Centers and Auto-Owners Insurance. Fans may make their selection at this link now through November 1.

Here are the nominees:

Tyler Black (MLB Pipeline's #4 Milwaukee Brewers Prospect): Black was with the Timber Rattlers and played in the Arizona Fall League, a showcase of the top prospects of each team in Major League Baseball, in 2022. The Canadian, who is rated as the #51 prospect on Pipeline's Top 100 prospects, split time between the Biloxi Shuckers in Double-A and the Nashville Sounds in Triple-A during 2023 before being named as one of the Co-Players of the Year in the Brewers Minor League System.

Eric Brown Jr. (MLB Pipeline's #10 Milwaukee Brewers Prospect): Brown led the Timber Rattlers in stolen bases with 37 despite playing just 63 games due to injury in the 2023 season. The Brewers selected Brown in the first round of the 2022 draft out of Costal Carolina and he is currently playing for the Surprise Saguaros in the Arizona Fall League.

Jeferson Quero (MLB Pipeline's #2 Milwaukee Brewers Prospect): Quero, a Timber Rattlers catcher in 2022, is MLB Pipeline's #32 prospect on their Top 100 list for Minor League Baseball. He played twenty games with the Timber Rattlers at the end of the 2022 season with an .859 OPS. Quero was with Biloxi and was selected to play in the Futures Game in Seattle, Washington as part of MLB's All-Star Week Festivities in 2023. Quero was also named to the Southern League Post-Season All-Star team this year.

Brock Wilken (MLB Pipeline's #7 Milwaukee Brewers Prospect): Wilken was the Brewers first-round pick in the 2023 draft after he hit 71 homers in three seasons at Wake Forest University and helped the Demon Deacons to a College World Series appearance. He played in 34 games with the Timber Rattlers in 2023 with two homers and fifteen RBI with an OPS of .865.

The Alliance Insurance Centers and Auto-Owners Insurance Fans' Choice Bobblehead is scheduled to be given away on Friday, August 16, 2024 and is part of the 2024 Bobblehead Ticket Package available at this link.

The 2024 Wisconsin Timber Rattlers season starts Friday, April 5 at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium against the Peoria Chiefs at 6:40pm.

