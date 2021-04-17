Timber Rattlers Announce Alternate Training Site Schedule for April 18 Through April 25

April 17, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and Milwaukee Brewers are ready to announce the workout schedule for Alternate Training Site sessions at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium for April 18 through April 25. The main changes are that the squad will not hold their scheduled session on Sunday, April 18 and will play a game at American Family Field on Tuesday, April 20. The workouts for Monday, April 19 and Wednesday, April 21 through Sunday, April 25 are still scheduled to take place in Grand Chute.

The game at American Family Field will not be open to the public.

Sunday, April 18: OFF DAY

Monday, April 19: Workout, Batting Practice, Simulated Game from 2:30pm to 5:00pm

Tuesday, April 20: Game at American Family Field (Closed to the Public)

Wednesday, April 21: Workout, Batting Practice, Simulated Game from 2:30pm to 5:00pm

Thursday, April 22: Workout, Batting Practice, Simulated Game from 2:30pm to 5:00pm

Friday, April 23: Workout, Batting Practice, Simulated Game from 2:30pm to 5:00pm

Saturday, April 24: Workout, Batting Practice, Simulated Game from 1:00pm to 3:30pm

Sunday, April 25: Workout, Batting Practice, Simulated Game from 1:00pm to 3:30pm

Sessions will start with players on the field going through their routine of stretching, playing catch, and getting ready for the day's work. There will be a short break before batting practice starts and another break after batting practice ends to allow the grounds crew to get equipment on and off the field and prepare for the simulated game.

Simulated games will be used over full scrimmages at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. These simulated games will allow pitchers and hitters to build up for the season with live game situations except that certain defensive positions may not be filled during certain half innings. Single session passes are available for $5 from the Timber Rattlers Box Office or through this link on the team's website.

The schedule is subject to change based on weather or other factors. Fans may receive free daily email updates on the schedule by heading to this link and subscribing with the Timber Rattlers.

The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers are scheduled to begin the 2021 season at home against the Beloit Snappers on Tuesday, May 4. Game time is 6:35pm. Tickets for the first homestand of the season (May 4 through May 9) are on sale now. There are a limited number of tickets remaining, including just general admission grass seating and Home Run Porch tickets for Opening Night.

Ticket packages for 2021 are available now from the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers ticket office by calling (920) 733-4152, stopping at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium, or online through the team's website. The ticket office is open from 9:00am to 5:00pm Monday through Friday.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from April 17, 2021

Timber Rattlers Announce Alternate Training Site Schedule for April 18 Through April 25 - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.