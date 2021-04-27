Timber Rattlers Announce Alternate Jerseys and Auctions for 2021

GRAND CHUTE, WI - Last Monday, Minor League Baseball announced the 2021 Copa de la Diversión and that the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers will be participating again as Los Cascabeles de Wisconsin. The Rattlers have been showing off some of their other alternate jerseys they will be wearing this season on social media for the last few days. We wanted to put all this information in one place so that you can make sure you didn't miss any of the action.

There will be a total of six alternate jerseys this season and five of these jerseys will be up for bid in on-line auctions with the proceeds going to Timber Rattlers Give Back, a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) non-profit organization established in 2019 to provide financial support and raise awareness of charitable causes in the Fox Valley community in the areas of educations, youth sports, and basic needs.

All auctions will be run through Live Source. Fans should download the Live Source app from The App Store on Apple phones or from Google Play on Android phones for the best results. Please visit LiveSourceApp.com for more information. Links for each auction will be shared through Timber Rattlers social media accounts and the team's website closer to the start dates for each auction.

Los Cascabeles: The team will wear these eye-catching jerseys for home games on July 11 and September 2. The auction will start on Monday, August 30 and end on Sunday, September 5.

Wisconsin Udder Tuggers: The ultimate alternate identity is receiving an entire weekend as the players and coaches will wear these cow-patterned beauties from June 3 through June 6. The auction is scheduled to start on Tuesday, June 1 and end on Sunday, June 6.

8-Bit Video Game: These throwbacks show off a look to when video games were 8-bits and we liked it that way! These jerseys will be worn on one night only - July 6. This auction is set to begin on Monday, July 5 with the gavel dropping to end it on Sunday, July 11.

Military-Themed: The Rattlers will wear their Military Appreciation jerseys on July 8 and September 11 for a pair of nights to salute our military heroes. The auction starts on Tuesday, September 7 with and end time scheduled for Sunday, September 12.

Brewers Sunday: These Brewers-themed Timber Rattlers jerseys will be worn on most Sunday home games this season. The auction will go live on Tuesday, September 7 and end on Sunday, September 12.

Wisconsin Brats: The lederhosen look is so hot. The Rattlers will wear these jerseys on September 10. However, these jerseys will not go on the auction block this year. They will be back in 2022.

Start and end dates of each auction are subject to change. Keep your eyes on Timber Rattlers social media accounts for the latest details.

If you want to get your hands on some alternate identity merchandise before the auctions even start, you can purchase Los Cascabeles, Udder Tuggers, 8-Bit, Brats, and co-branded Timber Rattlers/Brewers gear right from the Snake Pit Team Store at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium or through the Snake Pit website.

