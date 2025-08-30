CFL Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Tim White: "When I Get the Ball, That's When the Fun Starts": Replay Room

Published on August 29, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Tim White breaks down film, prep, and the meaning of Labour Day in Hamilton. How he wins routes, reads coverage, and channels the rivalry. Watch the full Replay Room and subscribe for more.

