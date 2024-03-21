Tim Fitzgerald Named Voice of the Stockton Ports

Stockton, Calif. - The Stockton Ports are thrilled to announce Tim Fitzgerald as the new play-by-play announcer for the 2024 season.

Fitzgerald will replace former broadcaster Alex Jensen, who previously filled the role for the last four seasons.

"I'm very excited to be the full-time broadcast voice of the Stockton Ports," Fitzgerald said. "This is a position I've been interested in for a while, and it was a thrill to fill in for Alex Jensen when needed the past two seasons. I love baseball and can't wait to tell the story of the Ports this year and beyond. I'm incredibly thankful to Chris Zavaglia, Jordan Feneck, and Pat Filippone for giving me this opportunity."

Fitzgerald spent the past three years at Saint Mary's College in Moraga, Calif. as the Director of Communications for Athletics. He oversaw communications for Baseball, Men's and Women's Soccer, Women's Basketball, Golf, and Men's and Women's Tennis.

During his time at Saint Mary's College, he was also the lead broadcaster for the Gaels Baseball Program that had three players drafted in 2023, and has churned out big leaguers Corbin Burns, Tony Gonsolin, Patrick Wisdom, and Ken Waldichuk. He also helped lead a media campaign to get the WCC's all-time leading 3-point shooter Taycee Wedin into the State Farm National 3-Point Competition where she made the finals.

"We are excited to have Tim join the Ports team as our new play-by-play broadcaster," said Ports Assistant General Manager Chris Zavaglia. "He has done a tremendous job filling in over the past two seasons. I'm looking forward to him bringing his knowledge of Ports baseball to the fans along with his on-air talent in 2024 and beyond."

Fans will get the chance to listen to all Ports games on the airwaves of Fox Sports AM 1280 and the iHeart Radio app for another season. While fans can tune in on the radio, they will be able to watch games on MiLB.TV and the Bally Live app, for free, for the first time too.

The Ports Opening Night is scheduled for Friday, April 5th at Banner Island Ballpark where they'll take on the Modesto Nuts, the Single-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, with first pitch slated for 7:05 pm. Mini plans, groups, suites, and single-game tickets are all on sale for the 2024 season. Fans can purchase tickets for Opening Weekend here.

For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1900.

